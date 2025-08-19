Nigeria: Three Seminarians Held By Abductors, Police 'Intensify' Rescue Effort

The police spokesperson said the command was working with security experts and sister agencies to deploy advanced technical intelligence and coordinated operations to rescue the victims.

The police command in Edo State has said it is intensifying operations to rescue three seminarians abducted in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the trio were abducted on 11 July, during an armed attack on Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivianokpodi-Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government of Edo State.

A Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officer was killed in the attack.

Moses Yamu, the police spokesperson in Edo, said in a statement on Monday that the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, was leading the rescue operations.

"Operatives of Tactical Teams, including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, have been deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the victims," he said.

According to him, a tactical division has also been established in Ivieukwa community to strengthen security and technical intelligence in the area.

Mr Yamu, a chief superintendent of police, added that the command was working with security experts and sister agencies to deploy advanced technical intelligence and coordinated operations to rescue the victims.

"We are aware of the recent viral video involving the boys, and we wish to assure the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, parents, guardians, and the general public that the Edo State Police Command is leaving no stone unturned in its resolve to bring the seminarians back.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Command remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting lives and property," Mr Yamu said.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, with just anyone, including clerics and students, as targets.

In Edo, the situation is compounded by cult-related attacks and killings.

The police said in November last year that the spate of cult violence and the proliferation of arms in the state were worrisome.

The then-Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, while announcing a ban on the activities of Okaigheles (youth leader) in Edo South District, June last year, in a renewed effort to tackle the menace, said the state at some point lost 150 people in five months to cult-related clashes.

Mr Obaseki's successor, Monday Okpebholo, said in November last year that the state loses over $1 billion worth of investments annually because of cult-related violence.

Mr Okpebholo, just like his predecessor, has declared war on cultism, but the government's efforts seem to yield little or no success as the killings continue.