Nigeria: Family Announces Burial Details for Late Eagles Goalkeeper, Rufai

18 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The family of late Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, fondly known as Dodo Mayana, has released his burial arrangements.

Rufai died on July 3 at the age of 61 in a Lagos hospital after reportedly battling a long-term illness.

According to the programme shared on X on Monday by veteran sports journalist, Mumini Alao, the funeral rites, signed by Sunny Bruce Rufai on behalf of the family, will begin on Thursday, August 21, with a service of songs and the public presentation of his biography in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

This will be followed by a funeral Mass on Friday, August 22, at the Catholic Church of Visitation, First Avenue, Festac Town, by 10:00 a.m., with interment immediately after at the Ikoyi Cemetery.

The events will conclude with a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 24, at the Catholic Church of Visitation, Festac Town.

Rufai was Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup tournaments, playing a key role as the Super Eagles reached the Round of 16 on both occasions. He also starred in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), winning silver in 1984 and 1988 before lifting the trophy with Nigeria in 1994.

The late goalkeeper made his international debut in December 1981 and had a stellar career that spanned over 14 years in the national team. He played for club sides in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

Rufai remained dedicated to football after his retirement, mentoring young talents and briefly serving as the coordinator of Nigeria's U23 national team.

