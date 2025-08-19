Nigeria: 2 Die, 4 Others Injured in Borno Bomb Explosion

No fewer than two persons were on Monday confirmed dead while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a bomb explosion that occurred in Konduga local government area of Borno State.

Local sources said the bombs, said to be six in number, were brought to the town by some boys who took them as metal scraps, probably unaware that they were explosives.

The boys were headed to Ajari, a Village in the LGA when the bomb exploded.

"Two people lost their lives when the object exploded at the spot, while four of them are currently receiving treatment at a General Hospital in Konduga Local Government Area," the source said.

Similarly, the Borno State Police Command recovered an unexploded ordnance (UXO) in a farmland in Dikwa local government area.

Spokesman of the Police in the State, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said the recovery was recorded after a farmer, Babagana Kachalla, reported a suspicious object on his farmland.

Daso said with the directive of Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid who deployed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, the object was identified as a 2.2-meter-long Cluster Bomb Unit (CBU).

"In line with standard EOD-CBRN protocols, the area was professionally cordoned off. The UXO, identified as a Cluster Bomb Unit (CBU) measuring approximately 2.2 meters in length and 30 centimeters in width, was found partially buried.

"The EOD-CBRN Operatives conducted IN-SITU demolition before the extraction of the cluster munitions plates. The operation was carried out successfully without incident," he said.

The police spokesman added that members of the community were sensitised on Explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness (EORA) to enhance their knowledge on safety precautions when such dangerous objects are discovered.

The Command reiterated its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all residents of Borno State.

"Members of the public are strongly advised to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious items or activities to the nearest police station," Daso said.