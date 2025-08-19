Uganda: Presidential Race Heats Up As Opposition Parties Pick Nomination Forms

The political atmosphere in Uganda intensified on Monday as key opposition figures and hundreds of citizens flocked to the Electoral Commission to collect presidential nomination forms ahead of the 2026 elections.

David Lewis Rubongoya, Secretary General of the National Unity Platform (NUP), led the party's delegation, accompanied by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi. Their appearance signaled a united front as the party formally entered the presidential race.

Speaking to journalists, Rubongoya stressed NUP's commitment to democratic change under the slogan "The New Uganda Now."

He highlighted past challenges during elections, including alleged vote manipulation and harassment.

"The last time people joined us massively, votes were rigged and irregularities occurred. We are coming back with new energy to continue this struggle," Rubongoya said.

He further warned that while the party would campaign vigorously, it would remain vigilant about potential interference. "Last time, our headquarters were raided, and forms and funds were stolen. We hope history does not repeat itself," he added.

Ssenyonyi urged security agencies to allow citizens to exercise their democratic rights freely. "An election is a process. Those collecting signatures and campaigning must not be disrupted. We expect security to step back and let people participate fully," he said.

The Democratic Party (DP) also collected nomination forms on Monday, led by Secretary General Gerald Siranda. He described the move as part of DP's ongoing efforts to maintain political relevance and to support a peaceful political transition.

"I call on every Democrat and Ugandan who believes in a peaceful transition to come together and fulfill this process," Siranda said.

With opposition parties actively mobilizing, the 2026 elections are shaping up as a critical test of Uganda's democratic resilience and the ability of opposition parties to challenge the ruling government.