Uganda: Nalweyiso Defends NRM Primaries, Praises Museveni's Transformative Leadership

Uganda's highest-ranking female army officer, Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso, has defended the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries while also praising President Museveni's nearly four decades of leadership, which she says have transformed the country.

Speaking on Sanyuka Morning Xpress on Monday, the Senior Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs and decorated NRA war veteran said the biggest challenge with the July 17 NRM primaries was unrealistic expectations from contestants.

"The only challenge with the NRM primaries is that everyone who participated in the election expected to win," Nalweyiso said.

She stressed that the democracy Ugandans enjoy today was hard-won through sacrifice and struggle, yet some individuals were undermining it by refusing to accept electoral outcomes.

"This is the democracy we fought for, where Ugandans can choose their leaders. But some people are now diluting it. We all see how far we have brought our country, yet what we sacrificed and struggled for is being undermined by these individuals," she added.

Her comments come as the NRM Tribunal continues to handle disputes and grievances arising from the party's primaries, which sought to select flag bearers for the 2026 general elections.

Beyond the primaries, Nalweyiso praised President Museveni's stewardship, arguing that Uganda has registered significant development under his leadership.

She cited the creation of new cities and improved infrastructure as visible indicators of progress.

"In the 40 years of President Museveni's leadership, we now have cities. I was even arguing, not realizing that Soroti is now a city. For us older people, we can clearly see the growth," she said.

She added that despite political criticisms often directed at the long-serving head of state, Ugandans continue to hold deep affection and respect for him.

"Ugandans still love President Museveni. In 2011, I went with some people to move around the country, and when they returned, their views had changed based on what they had seen," Nalweyiso remarked.

One of the pioneering female combatants in the NRA liberation struggle of the 1980s, Nalweyiso has remained a staunch defender of the NRM government, maintaining that President Museveni's leadership has delivered stability, security, and progress to Uganda.