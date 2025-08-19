Liberia: Prominent 'Say No to Drugs' Campaigner Resigns, Cites Stress and Internal Conflict

Monrovia — One of the key campaigners behind the recent "Say No To Drugs" initiative, Sonnie Kollie, has publicly announced her resignation from the campaign. Kollie, who played a significant role in organizing the nationwide movement, cited immense stress and what she described as "one-sided stories" being spread about her.

In a candid Facebook post on Monday, August 18, 2025, Kollie wrote, "I am out of the SAY NO TO DRUGS CAMPAIGN. Let GOD BE THE JUDGE."

The resignation comes amidst what Kollie says is a barrage of calls from people seeking her side of the story. She addressed the stress she's endured, stating, "You guys do not know the stress I've experienced since this SNTD campaign. Over the past few weeks, I've received so many calls that my name is being dragged all over the place about how I want to 'eat show' or say no to drugs."

Kollie emphasized that her involvement was deeply personal, driven by a family member's struggle with drug addiction.

"I came into this fight because I have a victim in my family," she said, recounting her personal pain and struggle to help her brother's child.

She highlighted her vision for the campaign, which she says was to create a platform for victims and their mothers to share their stories.

She expressed frustration with what she perceives as a smear campaign against her. "Now everyone wants to drag my name based on one-sided stories," she lamented.

She asserted that she has built a reputation for herself and doesn't need the campaign for personal gain. She added that her sole vision was for all the mothers involved to one day "happily say we made it.

Kollie's post also mentioned her belief that the thousands who attended the August 7th event were not there for any single individual, but because they had "all cried secretly."

Adding, she said her statement by clarifying that her decision to allow the voices of other mothers and women to be heard was the core of her vision, and if that was a problem, she would step away.

"If me allowing other mothers or women voices to be heard was and is a problem, I'm out of your SAY NO TO DRUGS CAMPAIGN," she wrote.

Kollie also mentioned her professional background, stating, "I've worked in the security sector for over 12 years and if the President decides to appoint me I will accept it," she asserted.