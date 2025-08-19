Nigeria: 40 Days in Captivity - Police Assure Families of Abducted Edo Seminarians' Release

The fate of two minor seminarians abducted from the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivianokpodi-Agenebode, Edo State, still hangs in the balance as they marked 40 days in captivity today, sparking fear, prayers, and appeals for urgent action.

However, the Edo State Police Command, yesterday, reaffirmed its commitment to securing their release, with the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, reportedly leading operations to ensure their rescue.

Gunmen, numbering about 15, had stormed the seminary on July 11, 2025, shooting dead a Civil Defence officer, Mr. Christopher Aweneghieme, before whisking away three students. One of the boys, who sustained bullet wounds, was released after eight days, but two remain in the kidnappers' den.

In a viral video that surfaced recently, the boys, visibly traumatised, were seen clutching what appeared to be a human skull, while one of the gunmen pointed a rifle at the shoulder of one of them. The seminarians pleaded tearfully for their release.

In a statement by the Edo State Police Command, the authorities confirmed awareness of the viral footage and assured the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, parents, guardians, and the public that no stone would be left unturned in the effort to bring the seminarians back safely.

The statement by the command's spokesman, Moses Yamu, read: "Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Agbonika, has personally been leading operations towards their rescue. Consequently, operatives of tactical teams, including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, were immediately deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In furtherance of these efforts, a Tactical Division has also been established in Ivieukwa community to strengthen security and technical intelligence in the area.

"The Command has also continued to work closely with experts and sister agencies to deploy advanced technical intelligence and coordinated operations to secure the safe return of the abducted seminarians."

Earlier, the Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, described the prolonged ordeal as a source of deep personal anguish.

"As the chief shepherd of the Diocese, I feel personally hurt and disturbed that my seminarians, our children, are living with armed strangers for 35 days now. I find it difficult to sleep these days because of this," he said.

The Bishop appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Monday Okpebholo of the state, and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the release of the children.

"Our people feel frustrated and helpless. We beg that Edo North be secured so that our people can once again live in peace and safety," he added.