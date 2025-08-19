Nigeria: More Than 3m People Remain Internally Displaced, Minister Tanko Sununu Declares

Abuja — Minister of State, Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Tanko Sununu, lamented that more than three million people were internally displaced as a result of flooding, insecurity, and other natural disasters in parts of the country.

Sununu raised the concern over Nigeria's worsening humanitarian crisis yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management and Response.

He also expressed concern about the dwindling global aid funding, warning that millions of citizens risk sliding deeper into hunger and malnutrition.

Sununu explained that the combined effects of natural disasters, insecurity, and shrinking donor support had created a critical humanitarian challenge for the country.

He stressed that poverty remained unevenly spread across the country, with the north accounting for about 65 per cent of Nigeria's poor population.

He added that the United Nations estimated that over 24.8 million Nigerians had suffered some form of hunger, while more than three million people remained internally displaced as a result of flooding, insecurity, and other natural disasters.

Sununu stated, "Globally, humanitarian funding is shrinking, and Nigeria is not exempt. Just a few days ago, the World Food Programme suspended some of its activities, which had supported more than 1.2 million Nigerians with emergency transfers in the North-east.

"This leaves over 300,000 children at risk of malnutrition, while more than 200,000 are already receiving treatment.

"Out of this 65 per cent, more than 70 percent are smallholder farmers. Sadly, most of them have lost their farmlands and livelihoods to floods and droughts."

Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said the Green Chamber remained committed to addressing matters that directly affected Nigerians, including natural disasters.

He said the duty of lawmakers extended beyond law-making to anticipating challenges, strengthening institutions, and ensuring government responses meet the needs of citizens.

The speaker urged the committee to identify gaps in Nigeria's preparedness and recommend a clear roadmap for national resilience against flooding.