Nigeria: Kano Police Charges 333 for Disrupting By-Elections

Kano — The Kano State Police Command said it has charged to court about 333 armed thugs, who have been allegedly involved in disrupting last Saturday's by-election in Shanono/Bagwai and Tsanyawa/Ghari constituencies.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed to newsmen in Kano at a special news briefing, yesterday, that the charges included Criminal conspiracy, Disorderly conduct, Possession of offensive weapons, Intimidation.

The CP said other offences included "Loitering without lawful excuse after voting or being refused to vote, snatching or destruction of election materials, improper use of vehicles, solicitation for votes of another voter on election day, etc."

Bakori stated that other dangerous weapons recovered from the suspects were bow: 1, arrows: 23, catapults: 7, stones: 45, motor vehicles: 14, ballot boxes: 2, thumb-printed ballot papers: 163, and a total cash totalling four million and forty-eight thousand naira (n4,048,000.00).

"I would like to take this opportunity to commend the combined security agencies for their dedication, commitment, and selfless service during this challenging electoral period.

"Their professionalism and coordinated efforts were instrumental in containing the violence from spreading further and helped to safeguard the voters, election officials, and the general public," the CP stated.

Bakori, expressed commitment of his command to ensuring that justice was duly served and those who plan to disrupt the democratic process were held accountable.