Nigeria: Ex-Militants Raise Concerns Over Operations of Sterling Oil, Demand Community Engagement

Abuja — A coalition known as the Niger Delta Volunteers has expressed concern over the operations of Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Ltd, an Indian-owned firm operating in Akwa Ibom State, urging the company to address issues raised by host communities.

In a statement addressed to the company's Managing Director and shared with journalists in Abuja, the group called for increased corporate engagement, transparency, and improved community relations, citing what they described as unresolved grievances regarding employment, environmental responsibility, and community development.

The statement was signed by Gen. Ekpo Ekpo, leader of the Niger Delta Volunteers, and Maj. Gen. Henry Okon Etete, the group's Director of Information and Communication.

According to the group, local communities have expressed dissatisfaction with their level of inclusion in the company's workforce and operations. They advocated for the employment of more local youths, capacity-building initiatives, and adherence to the Local Content Act to promote indigenous participation.

The group also called attention to environmental challenges allegedly affecting some host communities and urged Sterling Oil to conduct an environmental review and, where necessary, provide appropriate remediation and support to those impacted.

On community development, the Niger Delta Volunteers appealed to the company to establish the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) as required under the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, and to channel the mandated three percent of its operational expenses toward sustainable development projects in the affected areas.

The statement also highlighted calls from the communities for greater transparency in community engagement processes and for the inclusion of a wider representation of stakeholders in consultations and planning.

"We are advocating for constructive dialogue, improved local participation, and fair community benefit," the statement noted. "We believe these steps are necessary to promote peace, cooperation, and sustainable development."

The group stated that if the concerns are not addressed, peaceful demonstrations may be considered to draw public and government attention to the situation.

Copies of the petition were reportedly forwarded to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, the Ministers of Petroleum and Gas, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Inspector General of Police, the National Security Adviser, and the Indian High Commission in Abuja.