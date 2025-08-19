Nigeria: New Hope for Police Officers As Pencom Unveils Sweeping Pension Reforms

·Seeks 75% salary as Police Pension

The National Pension Commission, PenCom, has called on the Federal Government to double its pension contribution for police officers from the current 10 percent to 20 percent, as part of wide-ranging reforms aimed at boosting retirement security for men and women of the Nigeria Police Force.

PenCom's Director-General, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

She explained that the move would significantly improve the retirement savings of officers who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the nation.

Unveiling a raft of new initiatives, Oloworaran disclosed that PenCom is working with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to introduce a new Gratuity Scheme in 2026, which will provide treasury-funded federal workers with one year of total emoluments as a lump sum at retirement.

"This new scheme will ensure that federal workers, including police officers, have a strong financial cushion upon leaving service," she said.

She further revealed that PenCom is proposing a Health Insurance Scheme for retirees, raising monthly pensions to 75 percent of a police officer's final salary before retirement, expanding the Retirement Resettlement Fund, and overhauling the entire police pension structure.

Expressing appreciation to the Nigeria Police Force for its unwavering service to the country, Oloworaran stressed the importance of closer collaboration between PenCom and the police to address pension challenges and improve welfare packages.

She explained that the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, was introduced to correct the failures of the old Defined Benefits Scheme, DBS, which was unfunded, opaque, and left many retirees in hardship.

"PenCom is committed to ensuring that officers who risk their lives for national security retire with dignity and financial security," she assured.

In response, IGP Egbetokun commended PenCom's efforts and reaffirmed the Police Force's readiness to partner with the commission in addressing officers' pension concerns.

He acknowledged the challenges raised by personnel and pledged constructive engagement to restore confidence in the system.