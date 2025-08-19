Nigeria: Minister Raises Alarm Over Hunger, Flood Displacement in Nigeria

"Just a few days ago, the World Food Programme suspended some of its activities, which had supported more than 1.2 million Nigerians with emergency transfers in the North-east. This leaves over 300,000 children at risk of malnutrition, while more than 200,000 are already receiving treatment."

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Tanko Sununu, says Nigeria is facing a worsening humanitarian emergency, with more than three million people internally displaced by flooding, insecurity, and other disasters.

He also warned that millions of citizens risk sliding deeper into hunger and malnutrition as international donor funding continues to decline.

Mr Sununu spoke on Monday at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management and Response.

He described the situation as a "critical humanitarian challenge" compounded by natural disasters, insecurity, and shrinking donor support.

The minister said, "Globally, humanitarian funding is shrinking, and Nigeria is not exempt.

"Just a few days ago, the World Food Programme suspended some of its activities, which had supported more than 1.2 million Nigerians with emergency transfers in the North-east. This leaves over 300,000 children at risk of malnutrition, while more than 200,000 are already receiving treatment."

Citing United Nations estimates, Mr Sununu said over 24.8 million Nigerians have faced hunger in recent years, while more than three million remain displaced across the country.

He noted that poverty remains unevenly spread, with the North accounting for 65 per cent of Nigeria's poor population most of whom are smallholder farmers whose livelihoods have been devastated by floods and droughts.

"In response to the crises, the federal government is strengthening interventions through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP)," he added.

He disclosed that under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), smallholder farmers have accessed ₦300,000 interest-free loans to rebuild their livelihoods.

According to him, over 5.9 million households, representing about 25 million Nigerians, have so far benefited from ₦419 billion in conditional cash transfers designed to cushion the impact of economic hardship.

"These efforts are part of President Bola Tinubu's commitment to ensuring that Nigerians maintain dignity of life despite economic challenges," Mr Sununu said, pledging closer collaboration with the House of Representatives to expand protection for vulnerable families.

He commended the legislature for establishing a dedicated committee to strengthen transparency and improve the delivery of humanitarian aid.

House moves on flood response

In his remarks, the chairman of the newly constituted committee, Maidala Balami, described flooding as a "national emergency" that requires urgent, coordinated, and strategic solutions.

Mr Balami said, "Each year, lives are lost, properties destroyed, livelihoods disrupted, and the socio-economic fabric of entire communities severely affected.

"The time for piecemeal approaches is over. What we need is a comprehensive national framework one that encompasses prevention, early warning systems, emergency response, community resilience, infrastructure development, and climate adaptation strategies."

He pledged that the committee would investigate the root causes, assess agency preparedness, consult stakeholders, and propose lasting measures to mitigate the impact of flooding across Nigeria.

Inaugurating the committee, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, represented by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, charged members to devise both immediate and long-term solutions to Nigeria's recurring flood crisis.

Mr Tajudeen tasked the committee to identify gaps in preparedness, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and recommend strategies that would shift Nigeria from reactive to preventive measures.

He emphasised that the committee must work closely with agencies including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ministries of Environment, Water Resources, Health, Works, and Housing, as well as state and local governments. He also stressed the role of the Nigerian Space Agency in providing satellite imagery for flood mapping.

"Flood management requires the concerted involvement of all relevant stakeholders. Only a holistic and coordinated approach will ensure sustainable solutions," Mr Tajudeen said.

He further directed the committee to review Nigeria's legislative framework and propose reforms to address gaps hindering effective flood management.

Recent developments of Nigeria's flood severity

Nigeria has continued to experience severe flooding in 2025, with devastating consequences for lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

In late May, intense predawn rains triggered what has been described as the worst flooding in decades in Mokwa, Niger State. The disaster left more than 500 people dead, over 600 missing, and at least 121 injured.

Earlier in August, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that floods across Nigeria had killed 165 people, left 82 missing, displaced nearly 44,000 individuals, damaged more than 8,500 homes, and destroyed 8,278 farmlands in 19 states.

The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has also warned that the country remains at significant risk, with 1,249 communities in 176 local government areas across 30 states and the FCT identified as high flood risk zones, while an additional 2,187 communities in 293 LGAs face moderate risk.