Senegal: Afrobasket 2025 - Senegal Defeat South Sudan, Set Up Quarterfinal Clash With Nigeria's d'Tigers

Senegal will square off against Nigeria's D'Tigers in a mouth-watering AfroBasket 2025 quarterfinal showdown after overcoming South Sudan 78-65 in their Round of 16 matchup on Monday night in Luanda.

Badio shines as Senegal advance

It was Brancou Badio who stole the spotlight for Senegal, delivering a game-high 31 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists to power his side past a spirited South Sudanese team.

Senegal's balanced approach, particularly their dominance on the glass with 51 total rebounds compared to South Sudan's 37, proved pivotal in sealing the victory.

South Sudan fought hard and briefly threatened a comeback, with Nuni Omot (13 points, 9 rebounds) and Dhieu Deing Gach (14 points, 4 rebounds) leading the charge.

However, their late push wasn't enough to overturn Senegal's double-digit lead.

Road to the quarterfinals

Nigeria's D'Tigers had already booked their quarterfinal ticket after a flawless group-stage campaign.

They opened with a 77-59 win over Madagascar, followed it with a dominant 87-66 victory over defending champions Tunisia, and then capped it off with a thrilling 99-90 triumph against Cameroon on Sunday.

By topping Group B unbeaten, D'Tigers joined hosts Angola, Ivory Coast, and Egypt as the four teams to qualify directly for the last eight.

High-stakes showdown

Senegal's victory means they now stand in Nigeria's path to the semifinals.

The Lions, who finished second in Group D, have shown resilience throughout the tournament and will test D'Tigers' credentials.

Nigeria, meanwhile, enter the knockout rounds as one of the favourites to reclaim the AfroBasket crown, last won in 2015.

The eagerly anticipated clash will take place on Wednesday at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Luanda, with a semifinal berth on the line.