Liberia: Yuoh Boast of Political Stability Legacy

Retired Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh has linked her significant achievement to the political stability of the country, while expressing gratitude and appreciation to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for her Women's Empowerment initiative, which brought several women to prominent political and public service.

Chief Justice Yuoh stepped down from Liberia's Supreme Court on Friday, August 15, 2025, closing a chapter defined by resilience, reform, and unwavering fidelity to the Constitution.

Speaking at her retirement ceremony, Yuoh emphasized that the Judiciary is not a political tool but a guardian of justice for all Liberians.

Yuoh reflected on her tenure with poised and gravitas, recalling the turbulent 2023 elections, during which the Supreme Court provided stability amid the transfer of power between the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and the Unity Party (UP).

"Through it all, the law remained constant; the law remains the law, no matter what changes occur in government," she reminded the audience.

In her farewell remarks, she emphasized the importance of judicial independence, the rule of law, and the continued strengthening of Liberia's democratic institutions.

The Chief Justice emphasized that the judiciary had weathered political storms by remaining anchored in constitutional fidelity, describing the Supreme Court as "the keeper of the law at all times and nothing else."

"We must remain steadfast in our duty to uphold the Constitution, regardless of the shifting winds of political favor. The Judiciary is not a political tool but a guardian of justice for all Liberians."

She described her rise to Chief Justice as a defining moment, having assumed leadership during one of Liberia's most politically charged election periods.

Justice Yuoh praised her colleagues for their dedication to upholding the rule of law and thanked them for their support throughout her tenure.

Appointed Associate Justice in 2013, Yuoh ascended to the position of Chief Justice in 2022 under President George Weah's administration.

She is only the second woman to serve as Liberia's Chief Justice and the third woman in the Court's history.

She retires after nearly 12 years on the bench, having reached the constitutional age limit of 70.

Her farewell address was both reflective and deeply personal.

Citing Psalm 18:29, Yuoh shared that her guiding principle has been a desire to "be hidden in the secret place of the Highest," signaling her wish to retreat to a quieter life with her grandchildren.

Today, we do not simply mark an end, but a continuation of the ideals that bind us as a nation of laws," she stated. "Let us remember that the Judiciary must remain an impartial guardian of justice, committed to serving all Liberians regardless of power or position."

Reflecting on her career, the Chief Justice described her departure not as an ending but as "the end of the beginning" of her tenure in public service.

She cited Psalm 18:29, "By thee I have run through a troop, and by my God I have leaped over a wall," as a verse that guided her through challenges on the bench.

The incoming Chief Justice, Gbeisay, brings with him years of legal experience and judicial service, having previously served as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Known for his deep legal acumen and measured judicial temperament, Justice Gbeisay pledged to uphold the Constitution, protect judicial independence, and pursue reforms that ensure equitable access to justice.

In a personal reflection, Justice Gbeisay recalled first encountering Yuoh as a young law student in the 1990s when he observed her argue a case with remarkable skill and composure.

"I left that courtroom saying to myself: wow, this is the kind of lawyer I want to be," he recounted. "That impression stayed with me, and today, standing here, it feels as though it happened just yesterday."

He described Yuoh as a vibrant and social person who moved gracefully from one role to another while always leaving an impact. "Chief Justice Yuoh, you are a fun-loving person, but beyond that, you have made a great impact on society," he said. "You did what was required of you and you did it well."

Looking forward, Justice Gbeisay expressed hope that Yuoh would embrace retirement with the same energy she brought to the bench, encouraging her not to retreat from social life.

"Leave a little time for the railways and the dancing you love so much," he quipped, adding that the judiciary would continue to draw inspiration from her legacy.

"As you embark on this new chapter, know that you have set a standard for leadership and service," Gbeisay concluded. "Your life is a path well-trodden, and I am honored to follow in your footsteps."

Senior Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie, Associate Yussif D. Kaba, and Associate Justice Ceaineh D. Clinton-Johnson, in separate tributes, lauded the outgoing Chief Justice for her meticulous rulings and praised her efforts in combating judicial inefficiency and championing financial autonomy.

" Thank you, Chief Justice. Because of your courage and insistence, you left a blueprint for the judiciary's growth. We thank you for the five-year strategic development plan crafted under your leadership. It is a masterpiece which, if followed by your successor, will build a proud, strong, and respectable judiciary," they conclude.