Liberia: How Can We Solve Liberia's Youth Drug Crisis?

Liberia is facing a drug crisis that is stealing the future of its young people. Addiction is spreading like wildfire. Substances such as kush, tramadol, and cocaine are no longer confined to back alleys; they're in our neighborhoods, schools, and communities, both urban and rural. This is not a problem for tomorrow. It is a crisis today, and it poses a threat to our nation's future.

I know from experience that drug addiction is not just about bad choices or broken families. It is about despair, lost opportunities, and the absence of support systems. For years, I worked as a guidance counselor in the Berkeley and Oakland Unified School Districts in California. I walked alongside students, parents, and teachers to provide academic, social, and emotional counseling. I saw the toll drugs took on children, families, and entire school communities. I helped young people cope with trauma, poverty, and the pull of addiction. And I learned something important: when children are given support, hope, and practical help, they can rise above the pull of drugs.

Armed with a Master of Science in Counseling Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I've come to view Liberia's crisis not only through headlines but also through the lens of what works. The good news is that addiction can be fought. But it requires urgency, compassion, and bold action from government, communities, and every one of us.

Step One: Stop the Bleeding

-We cannot afford to watch idly while our youth overdose, die, or fall into violence. Immediate action is non-negotiable.

-Mobile health teams must reach hot zones like West Point, Paynesville, and Red Light to provide detox services, clean supplies, and urgent care.

-Safe zones run by churches, NGOs, and youth groups should offer food, counseling, and a place to breathe--spaces where people are not treated like criminals but as human beings in need of care.

-Media campaigns on radio, TV, and social platforms should tell the truth about drugs and offer real stories of recovery.

A national hotline must connect people instantly with medical, counseling, and rehab services. Addiction is not a crime. It is a disease, and diseases can be treated.

Step Two: Build Recovery and Restore Hope

-Emergency measures alone are not enough. Liberia must expand its capacity to help people recover and re-enter society.

-We need rehab centers across the country--not just in Monrovia--where treatment goes hand in hand with job training and emotional support.

-Jobs and skills programs are vital. Addiction thrives in hopelessness, but opportunity kills despair. Expanding youth empowerment and cash-for-work initiatives could transform countless lives.

Many addicts are school dropouts. We must offer back-to-school options--night classes, adult education, vocational training--that give them another shot.

Community policing must replace fear with trust. Law enforcement should work with citizens, not against them, ensuring safety without abuse. Opportunity kills despair faster than punishment ever will.

Step Three: Address the Root Causes

-Addiction will always resurface unless we fix the deeper issues that fuel it.

-Quality education for every child is the strongest preventive measure we can invest in. Children who feel seen, supported, and challenged are less likely to turn to drugs.

-Mental health services must become a standard part of our clinics and hospitals. Addiction is a disease, not a moral failure, and it deserves real medical treatment.

-Better living conditions--housing, clean water, decent roads--help restore dignity and reduce the lure of escape through drugs.

-Reformed drug laws must treat users as patients, not criminals, prioritizing recovery over prison.

And most importantly, youth themselves must shape the solutions. Former addicts, peer mentors, and student leaders understand the ground reality better than anyone. The best anti-drug program is a good school, a good job, and a reason to hope.

Liberia Cannot Wait

The youth drug crisis is not just a health issue. It is a threat to national security, economic growth, and family life. It will define whether Liberia rises or falls in the coming decades. We cannot ignore this any longer. The time to act is now. Immediate steps will save lives. Mid-term systems will support recovery. Long-term reforms will break the cycle of despair.

I believe Liberia can win this fight. I have seen young people rise above addiction before. I have seen families heal. But victory requires that we treat this crisis with the urgency it deserves--through compassion, smart policies, and the courage to face reality head-on.

The drug crisis may be the greatest challenge of our generation, but it is also an opportunity: an opportunity to prove that Liberia cares for its youth, values its future, and will not surrender to hopelessness. The fight is tough, but Liberia is tougher. With compassion and courage, we can win.