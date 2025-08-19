Liberia: Billionaire Drap Tap Foundation Donates to Buchanan Residents

BUCHANAN — The Billionaire Drap Tap Foundation, a nonprofit organization, donated food and household supplies to more than 100 residents in Buchanan on Saturday, marking its 24th outreach effort in Liberia.

The distribution in the port city of Grand Bassa County included rice, hygiene products, clothing and other essentials. Foundation officials said the program is part of a broader initiative to support vulnerable communities across the country.

Since beginning operations in Liberia, the foundation has reached 2,052 individuals and spent $122,867 on donations in the past year.

"We believe in the power of giving and the strength of community," said Richmond Clarke, the foundation's communications director. "Every donation is a step toward a better future for our people."

Clarke added that the organization plans to expand to other regions in the coming months. "This is our 24th successful outreach in Liberia, and we will keep doing it to help our people rise from poverty," he said.

Local leaders and residents praised the donation drive. "Let God keep blessing you to do more for our people," said Richard Peterson, a Buchanan resident. "And wherever it's coming from, let more come from there."

The foundation, funded by philanthropist Drap Tap, has increasingly become known for targeting underserved communities in both urban and rural areas.