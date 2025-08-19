Liberia: Unity Party Signals Possible 2029 Alliance With Musa Bility's CMC

PAYNESVILLE — The ruling Unity Party (UP) says it will maintain its current political alliances while exploring new collaborations ahead of Liberia's 2029 elections -- including with the newly formed Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), led by Nimba County Representative Musa Bility.

Unity Party National Chairman Luther Tarpeh, speaking on state radio, said alliances were critical to UP's rise to power in 2023 and will remain central to its strategy moving forward. He encouraged CMC and other potential partners to strengthen their organizational structures to be ready for meaningful collaboration.

"Unity Party has everything necessary to lead the country for the long term, including men and women of integrity, institutional experience, and a vision for national development," Tarpeh said. "Our political collaborators are central to this strategy, and we will hold and support them as we build a coalition capable of achieving our goals."

Background: 2023's Narrow Victory

In 2023, UP won the presidency by fewer than 21,000 votes over incumbent George Weah, the closest runoff margin in Liberia's history. The victory was aided by alliances with several political actors.

Tarpeh said the party intends to replicate and expand that model in 2029. By incorporating emerging political movements such as CMC.

Coalition Strategy and Governance Goals

According to Tarpeh, coalition-building is not simply about electoral victory but about ensuring effective governance and long-term development. He stressed that future alliances must be based on shared values, integrity, and national interest.

"Once the right policies are implemented and the Liberian people see that the state is solving national issues effectively, support will continue naturally. Our partners are part of this journey, and together we aim to deliver sustainable governance," he said.