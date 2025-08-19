Liberia: Supreme Court Suspends Judge Peabody for Ethics Violations

MONROVIA — The Supreme Court has suspended Civil Law Court Resident Judge Kennedy Peabody for six months without pay, fined him $2,115.40, and ordered him to appear for a public reprimand, citing multiple violations of judicial ethics.

In a unanimous ruling, the high court adopted the Judicial Inquiry Commission's (JIC) findings that Peabody breached Judicial Canons 12, 28 and 35, which prohibit judges from accepting gifts or favors from parties with interests before the court and from engaging in activities that could undermine judicial impartiality.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Prince Kanneh, who accused Peabody of attempting to seize control of 29 lots of land near RIA Highway belonging to Lebanese businessman Bassam Jawhary. Kanneh alleged that Peabody, while serving as a magistrate at the Paynesville Magisterial Court, ruled in Jawhary's favor in a land dispute and later received half of the disputed property -- 14.5 lots -- as a gift. Kanneh claimed he was appointed by Jawhary to oversee the property on behalf of Momentum Engineering Group Inc., but that Peabody used threats and judicial influence to claim ownership.

Justice Ceaineh Clinton Johnson, reading the court's judgment, said Peabody's actions created "reasonable suspicion" that his private dealings influenced his judicial conduct. The ruling added: "We therefore hold that Peabody exhibited unethical conducts that warrant punishment, hence, we hereby affirmed both the JIC's Report and that of the amici curiae's recommendation with modification, that he be suspended without salaries and benefits for the period of six (6) months as of this Judgment."

Peabody denied the allegations, insisting he never presided over a case involving Jawhary and that his claim to the land was based on a deed from the administrators of an estate. He also challenged Kanneh's authority as caretaker of the property and argued that it was Kanneh, not him, who improperly sold portions of the land to others.

Despite his defense, the Supreme Court concluded that Peabody failed to uphold the ethical standards required of the judiciary and should be sanctioned to preserve public confidence in the courts.

The suspension takes immediate effect and will remain in place until February 2026.