Nigeria: Grassroots, Not Social Media, Delivered APC's By-Election Win - Kaduna Governor

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has cautioned All Progressives Congress (APC) members against relying on social media propaganda, stressing that elections are not won on X, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

He made the remark on Monday during an APC stakeholders' meeting in Kaduna, following the party's victory in Saturday's bye-election.

Sani said while the opposition focused on "X battles and Facebook noise", the APC concentrated on grassroots mobilisation, inclusivity, and effective governance, which delivered the party's electoral success.

"There is no ballot box on Twitter. There is no ballot box on Instagram or Facebook. Elections are won at the grassroots, not online," he stressed.

The governor insisted that propaganda could never secure electoral victory, adding that only governance, inclusivity, and people-centred policies could sustain the APC in power.

"Our opponents fought a propaganda battle, but we fought a political battle. They lost because the people know who truly works for them," he declared.

Sani told stakeholders that Saturday's victory was historic, especially in communities where the APC had never won since 1999, attributing it to deliberate investment in rural empowerment and agriculture.

"Before now, some communities never voted for our party. Today, they stood with us because they saw inclusivity. We defended everyone, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or party," he said.

He noted that Kaduna had reclaimed over 500,000 hectares of abandoned farmlands and emerged as a leader in maize, tomato, and ginger production, boosting farmers' livelihoods.

According to him, agricultural policies supported by strong budgetary allocations had restored hope to rural dwellers, proving that grassroots voters are the people who truly matter.

Sani also urged party leaders not to abandon the APC manifesto, warning that 2027 success depended on maintaining close ties with communities.

"Party first, politics second. We must not neglect our wards and councils. If we remain with the people, no party can defeat us," he stated.

APC State Chairman Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (rtd.) commended the governor's inclusive leadership style and praised stakeholders for ensuring the party's victory in the bye-election.

He expressed optimism that with unity, the APC would further consolidate its hold on power in 2027. (NAN)