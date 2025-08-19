Liberian ICT Firms Warn of Sovereignty Risk in Foreign-Dominated Contracts Local Tech Leaders Call for Fair Procurement, Protection of National Data Systems

19 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — A consortium of Liberian-owned information and communications technology (ICT) companies has issued a strong warning to the government, urging immediate reforms in public procurement to safeguard national sovereignty and give local firms a fair chance at major contracts.

In a letter addressed to National Security Advisor Hon. Kofi Woods and copied to key ministries, agencies, and legislative committees, the ICT executives decried a pattern in which critical national projects are awarded to foreign firms under restrictive terms that effectively block Liberian participation.

They cited the outsourcing of strategic systems--including work permits, e-visas, passports, alien registration, traffic management, and the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) e-procurement platform--as examples of policies that contradict the government's own "Buy Liberia" and "Build Liberia" agendas.

"Liberian-owned firms--despite proven expertise and readiness--are consistently excluded from major ICT projects. This exclusion is often hidden behind procurement criteria so restrictive that no local company can qualify," the letter stated.

NIR at the Center of Dispute

The companies raised alarm over reports that the National Identity Registry (NIR) is preparing to award a sole-source contract to a foreign firm with limited African experience in national ID systems.

They warned that such a move could jeopardize Liberia's most sensitive asset--its citizens' biometric data--by placing it under foreign control. "It is worth noting that Liberia's National Biometric Identification System, launched in 2012, was designed by Liberian experts," the group stressed.

Call for Transparent Procurement

The ICT firms laid out a series of recommendations to ensure transparency and fairness.

They want government to publicly advertise all ICT tenders with realistic, non-exclusionary criteria, set revenue and population thresholds that reflect Liberia's actual market realities, enforce "Buy Liberia" and "Build Liberia" policies with compliance reporting.

The consortium is also encouraging partnerships between local and foreign firms to foster skills transfer. In addition, they wants government to keep biometric and national security-related contracts under Liberian ownership, engage ICT professionals, business leaders, and civil society in policy decisions.

They further recommended that contracts linked to national security, such as identity documents, be reserved for Liberian companies or structured with at least 75 percent Liberian ownership.

At a Crossroads

"Liberia stands at a crossroads. Decisions made now will determine whether we continue down a path of dependency or build a future anchored in empowerment, transparency, and sovereignty," the letter emphasized.

The appeal was signed by representatives of leading Liberian ICT firms, including Advanced Converged Technologies (Snorwlor Fidelis Bropleh), AgroTrader ( Aloysuis P . Taylor Jr.), DGT( Curtis Jackson), HAK Technology (Edmond N. Kloh II), MWETANA Consulting and Technology Group (Vivien C. Jones), RoviaGate Technology ( Oliver Wleh Klark Jr) Smart Systems (Dorbor Bedell), and Soft Solutions & Systems (David Colliee).

The signatories stressed that Liberians have the talent and technical know-how to drive the country's digital transformation but need fair opportunities to compete.

"What we need now are fair opportunities--expressed not just in policy, but in measurable, decisive action," they concluded.

