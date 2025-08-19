Nigeria: Delta Pledges Hitch-Free National Youth Games As Zonal Eliminations End

18 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

A former Director General of the Delta State Sports Commission and member of the Local Organising Committee for the 9th National Youth Games (NYG), Festus Ohwojero, has assured that the cadet Games to be hosted in Asaba would be hitch-free.

Speaking yesterday, the sports administrator said that the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, wants to see a smooth organisation of the Games.

"As usual, our Governor wants to see a perfect organisation because he believes that Nigerian youths deserve the best.

"On our side, we are not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring the best organisations in this 2025 edition of the National Youth Games," Ohwojero stated.

Meanwhile, the zonal elimination for the Games ended at the weekend at various centres, signaling the official countdown to the youth Games scheduled to hold in Asaba, Delta State capital from August 26 to September 6.

The South-South zonal eliminations were held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with states in the zone contesting for tickets in team sports like Abula, baseball/Softball, basketball, beach volleyball, cricket, football, handball, hockey, Rugby7 and volleyball.

With the conclusion of the zonal elimination across the country, the number of athletes and officials expected to participate in the 9th NYG is expected to emerge later this week.

It will also be recalled that Team Delta has won all editions of the championships since its inception in 2015.

