Nigeria: Gov Mbah to Immortalise Football Legend, Christian Chukwu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has pledged to immortalise the late Nigerian football legend, Chairman Christian Chukwu, who was buried on Saturday, August 16 in his country home in Obe, Nkanu West LGA.

The governor described the former Green Eagles and Enugu Rangers captain who passed away on April 12, at the age of 74 as a national treasure whose life and career transcended sport and spoke directly to the soul of the nation.

In his tribute to the late Chukwu, the governor said: "When I learned of his death, it felt as though a part of our collective spirit had left us.

"He was more than a defender, more than a captain - he was a unifying beacon at a time our nation sought symbols of pride. He united us, inspired us, and carried our hopes with quiet dignity."

"He was a proud son of Enugu, an icon of Igboland, and a symbol of what it means to serve with humility and courage.

"His life teaches us that leadership is not about titles, but about sacrifice, discipline, and the ability to inspire others."

As a mark of honour for the iconic figure, Mbah also directed that the jersey number 5 that Chukwu donned while playing for Enugu Rangers should be retired.

"As a fitting tribute to his exploits as a central defender, we will be retiring the jersey number 5 that Chairman Chukwu proudly wore," Mbah announced.