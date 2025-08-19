Nigeria: 3,516 Candidates Jostle for 2,000 Slots in 6 FCT Science Schools

A total of 3,516 students took the 2025 entrance examination into FCT Science and Technical Schools on Saturday.

Our correspondent reports that they are battling for the 2000 slots available in the six FCT-owned Science and Technology schools.

The Director of the FCT Education Resource Centre (ERC), Dr. Neemat Daud Abdulrahim, who was supervising the exercise, confirmed that 3,516 candidates had registered for the highly competitive entrance exams.

She assured the public that admissions would be strictly based on merit.

According to her, candidates must have at least five credits, including English Language, Mathematics, and core science subjects, in their BECE (Basic Education Certificate Examination) results. She stressed that "only the best of the best will be selected."

Dr. Abdulrahim emphasized that the ERC had ensured effective coordination and strict monitoring to safeguard the integrity of the process, adding that concrete measures were put in place to prevent examination malpractice, including using experienced supervisors and invigilators, securing the distribution of question papers, and close monitoring across all centers.

She also revealed that subject specialists were engaged to ensure fairness and relevance, aligning the examination questions with the academic curriculum.

Regarding inclusivity, the director noted that provisions were made for candidates with special needs to ensure that no child was disadvantaged or excluded from the critical assessment.

Commending the students' conduct, Dr. Abdulrahim described them as serious, disciplined, and determined.

Our correspondent reports that the examinations were held at five centers: Government Science Secondary School, Maitama; Government Science and Technical College, Area 3; LEA and Junior Secondary School, Tudunwada, Zone 4 and Government Secondary School, Area 10 Garki.