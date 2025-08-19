Nigeria: United Nigeria Airlines Resumes Lagos, Abuja-Warri Flights August 25

19 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dickson Omobola

United Nigeria Airlines has concluded plans to recommence operations from Lagos and Abuja to Osubi Airport, Warri, on Monday, August 25, 2025.

The airline disclosed this while restating commitment to delivering seamless, reliable and customer-focused air travel across Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the airline, Osita Okonkwo, said: "Warri is a key destination for us, and we are excited to return with the dependable service our passengers trust."

Meanwhile, as part of its expansion plan, United Nigeria Airlines will also launch direct flights from Lagos and Abuja to Ilorin, connect Abuja to Sokoto, and commence Lagos and Abuja to Accra, Ghana flights from October 17, 2025, with more destinations to follow.

