Nigeria: Federal Govt Releases Automated Admissions Into Unity Colleges

19 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Federal Government has announced the release of admissions into Federal Unity Colleges across Nigeria.

The Federal Ministry of Education announced this on Tuesday in a press statement, which signed its spokesperson, Boriowo Folasade.

The initiative, she said, was driven by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, ensuring that all admissions are now fully automated and strictly conducted within the approved capacity of each school, eliminating previous challenges of overstretched facilities.

The statement quoted the Minister as saying; "This reform guarantees fairness, operational efficiency, and sustained quality in our Federal Unity Colleges."

The statement added; "The current admission exercise covers 80 conventional Federal Unity Colleges (Junior Secondary School 1), while admission into the remaining 42 Federal Technical Colleges under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme will be released in due course."

The statement also added that, according to the Director of Senior Secondary Education in the Ministry, Hajia Binta Abdulkadri, the automation is a game-changer.

"The new system ensures that admission aligns with each school's capacity, creating a better learning environment for students.

"This reform is expected to streamline the admission process, improve accountability, and uphold the highest educational standards across Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

"Parents, guardians, and students are advised to check admission results on the Ministry's official website: www.education.gov.ng.

"The Federal Ministry of Education remains committed to providing quality education within a safe, conducive learning environment for all Nigerian children," it stated.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.