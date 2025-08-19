Nigeria: Police Arrest 13 Cattle Rustlers, Recover 27 Cows in Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command said on Tuesday that its operatives have arrested 13 suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 27 cows along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, in a statement, explained that the suspects were intercepted on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at about 12:00 pm, following credible intelligence received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Toll Gate Division.

According to him, the DPO swiftly mobilised his men and mounted a snap checkpoint along the highway, where three vehicles conveying the rustled cattle were eventually intercepted.

Among those arrested are Lawal Sarki, Sule VIO, Ayuba Mohammed, Mohammed Bashir, Abu Mai Chaji, Abdullateef Lateef, Shamsudden Abdullahi, Jonathan Ishaya and Yakubu Alhassan. Others include Alhaji Abu, Lawal Abdullahi, Shamsudeen Abdullahi and Abba Hamisu.

Hassan disclosed that one of the suspects confessed to receiving rustled cows from a notorious bandit known as Lagu, who has long been on the police wanted list, and another accomplice, Abdullahi of Rijana, who is also on the run.

He said the investigation into the cattle rustling syndicate was ongoing, adding that efforts were being intensified to track down other accomplices.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, assured residents that the Command remained committed to safeguarding lives and property in the state. He urged the public to continue to support the police with timely and useful information to aid security operations.