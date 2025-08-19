Nigeria: UNESCO Recognises Sango Festival As Intangible Cultural Heritage

19 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The accolade elevates the festival's profile as both a spiritual rite and a driver of cultural tourism.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has formally recognised the Sango Festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Sango Festival of Oyo marks the beginning of the Yoruba Traditional New Year in August. It is an ancestral worship that takes place near the ancient Koso Temple in commemoration of Tella-Oko, the third alaafin (king) of the Oyo Empire

Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, revealed this when she presented UNESCO's certificate on the inscription to the Alaafin of Oyo, His Majesty Oba Abimbola Abdulhakeem Owoade I.

The 2025 Sango Festival, which drew dignitaries from within and outside the country, served as the backdrop for the certificate presentation.

It highlights the festival's significance as a cultural treasure and a symbol of Nigeria's rich heritage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister made the presentation at the grand finale of the 2025 World Sango Festival held over the weekend in Oyo State.

Musawa stated that the achievement marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's cultural landscape.

She said the feat is a demonstration of the ministry's commitment to safeguarding the country's rich cultural heritage and promoting it as a tool for international diplomacy and sustainable tourism.

Collaborative efforts

The minister lauded the collaborative efforts between her Ministry and the Oyo community, noting that the recognition aligns with the federal government's broader goals of cultural promotion, employment generation, wealth creation, and community empowerment.

"I heartily congratulate Your Imperial Majesty, the new Sango Chief Priest, the Oyo community, and indeed the entire Yoruba nation on the grand finale of the 2025 World Sango Festival. The Sango Festival has now attained global recognition with its inscription by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"This is made possible by effective collaboration between the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and the Oyo Community.

"This milestone firmly places Sango's rich heritage on the world stage and underscores its importance as a shared global heritage.

"This achievement is a shining gain of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, through our Ministry's commitment to safeguarding our rich cultural heritage as a powerful tool for international diplomacy and sustainable tourism.

"The foregoing further strengthens the foundation of our strong cultural identity, geared towards employment generation and wealth creation for sustainable development, empowerment of the host community, and Nigeria," she said.

In his remarks, Alaafin of Oyo expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the ministry for their renewed commitment to expanding Nigeria's culture and heritage, which has led to the remarkable feat.

The monarch reiterated the Oyo Kingdom's cooperation with the administration and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy to further promote Nigeria's cultural identity on the global stage.

(NAN)

