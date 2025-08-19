Madagascar/Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso Determined to Play Spoilers As Madagascar Chase CHAN History

The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) has always been about more than titles and medals--it is about pride, resilience, and writing stories that live long after the final whistle.Saturday's Group B clash between Madagascar and Burkina Faso in Zanzibar fits squarely into that frame: one team clinging to hopes of survival, the other seeking redemption and dignity despite an early exit.Spoilers versus survivors

Burkina Faso's elimination is already confirmed, but Issa Balbone's side have made it clear they will not roll over in their final match.

For the Stallions, it is about restoring honour and sending a message that they remain among Africa's respected footballing nations.

Madagascar, on the other hand, know that victory is the only way to keep their quarterfinal dreams alive.

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe admitted that the Barea are braced for a tense showdown.

"It wouldn't be an easy game against Burkina Faso, though we are geared towards having a positive result. Mauritania are on 6 points, so anything less than a win will not be sufficient for us."

Lessons from a poor start

Madagascar captain Andrianarimanana Arohasina "DAX" was candid about his side's struggles earlier in the campaign.

"The problem is we didn't start the competition well, because we played with 10 men for almost the entire second half against Mauritania and got a draw," he explained.

"The second game didn't go as planned with defeat to Tanzania. Thankfully, we won our third game against the Central African Republic.

But he believes momentum has now shifted.

"After our victory against the Central African Republic, the players' confidence boosted," he said, urging his teammates to draw inspiration from their bronze-medal run in 2022.

"To repeat the 2022 exploits, we need to win to continue in the competition. We would do everything it takes."

Burkina Faso's vow to finish strong

Despite their disappointment, Burkina Faso's camp remains determined to leave a mark.

The Stallions came alive with a thrilling 4-2 victory over the Central African Republic, only to see their hopes dashed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mauritania.

Veteran defender Patrick Malo made a heartfelt promise to supporters back home.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Madagascar Soccer Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We want to honour our people with a good finish against Madagascar. To the Burkina Faso population, we are disappointed for our non-qualification to the quarter-finals."

Coach Balbone echoed that sentiment, insisting that pride remains on the line.

"We are eliminated, but our team is preparing Saturday's game like every other game. Supporters must report to the stadium to watch a great game. We are competitors."

A battle of ambition and honour

For Rakotondrabe's Madagascar, this fixture is about survival. For Balbone's Burkina Faso, it is about respect. Both coaches know that the match could hinge on fine margins, with the Barea's attacking urgency set against the Stallions' resolve to spoil the party.

As Madagascar's DAX reflected, the standard of competition has been unforgiving. "The group was not going to be easy when it was made. At the CHAN 2023, the Malagasy squad had 3 clubs representing. Now, the number of clubs in our team has moved up to 5, which means better quality from our championship to the tournament finals."

Malo had the final word at the pre-match press conference, reminding everyone that the African game has evolved. "There are no more small teams in Africa."

Madagascar's fate is firmly in their hands. Win, and the Barea march into the quarterfinals.Fail, and they will be left to reflect on what might have been--while Burkina Faso seek to depart Zanzibar with pride intact.