Burkina Faso/Madagascar: Madagascar Edge Burkina Faso to Clinch Quarter-Final Spot At CHAN 2024

16 August 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Madagascar sealed a place in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 with a tense 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso in Zanzibar on Saturday night.

The result, coupled with a goalless draw between Central African Republic and Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, means Tanzania top Group B while Madagascar advance as runners-up.

High drama in Zanzibar

The Barea came into the match knowing only victory would be enough to prolong their stay in the tournament.

They struck first through Fenohasina Razafimaro's stunning long-range effort in the seventh minute, setting the tone for a high-tempo encounter at the Amaan Stadium.

Burkina Faso, playing purely for pride after their early elimination, responded strongly.

Their persistence was rewarded midway through the first half when Souleymane Sangaré rose highest to head home Hanaby Sagne's cross and restore parity in the 25th minute.

The contest remained finely balanced until the decisive moment arrived early in the second half.

Madagascar won a penalty after Sagne's rash challenge in the box, and Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa kept his composure to convert from the spot in the 58th minute, firing high into the top corner.

Burkina Faso fight but fall short

From then on, Issa Balbone's Burkina Faso threw everything forward.

Substitute Papus Ouattara and striker Yves Koutiama both forced sharp saves from Madagascar goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa, while Hanaby Sagne's late header flew agonisingly over the bar.

Despite their dominance in the closing stages, the Stallions could not find a way through a resolute Malagasy defence marshalled by Tony Randriamanampisoa.

Burkina Faso exit the competition with one win from four games, but not without showing grit and flashes of attacking quality.

Madagascar's resilience rewarded

For Madagascar, the result was a fitting climax to a turbulent group stage that began with a red card and a draw against Mauritania, followed by defeat to co-hosts Tanzania.

Their revival began with a vital victory over the Central African Republic and was sealed with Saturday's battling performance.

Group B verdict

The simultaneous goalless draw between Tanzania and the Central African Republic in Dar es Salaam ensured Tanzania finish top of Group B with ten points.

Madagascar progress as runners-up with seven points with a better goal difference from Mauritania who also finished with seven points.

Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic bow out.

The Barea now prepare for a daunting quarter-final test, but their resilience and spirit suggest they will be difficult opponents for anyone.

