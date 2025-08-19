Ghana: Ridge Hospital Reiterates Commitment to Safe and Quality Healthcare

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, also known as Ridge Hospital, has assured the public of its continuous commitment to delivering safe, quality, and timely healthcare to all patients.

The hospital's management said it had noted with concern a video circulating on social media about an accident case that was brought into its emergency triage.

According to management, the Emergency Department is one of the busiest in the country, and at the time of the incident, clinicians were attending to other urgent cases when relatives and friends of the victims invaded the ward.

The hospital explained that the crowd disrupted care, created tension, and even threatened the safety of clinicians.

In the process, one nurse was assaulted, leading to a temporary halt in service delivery. Calm was later restored after the Ghana Police Service was called in, allowing clinicians to continue treatment.

Management stressed that the safety and well-being of both patients and staff remain its top priority.

It reminded the public that interference, aggression, or assault against health workers was unacceptable, as such actions disrupt care and put lives at risk.

The hospital warned that taking photos or videos of patients and clinicians without consent was strictly prohibited, describing it as a breach of privacy and hospital regulations.

Ridge Hospital therefore urged patients, relatives, and the general public to cooperate with clinicians, show mutual respect, and allow them the needed space to provide effective healthcare.