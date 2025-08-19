Ghana: President Mahama Jets Off to Japan and Singapore for Trade and Investment Talks

18 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

President John Dramani Mahama has left Accra for a two-country official visit to Japan and Singapore.

The trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, boosting trade and investment, and deepening cooperation on key development priorities.

According to a statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, President Mahama will first attend the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX) in Japan.

There, he is expected to deliver a presentation on promoting trade and investment.

The statement added that the President will also address a Ghana Presidential Investment Forum to highlight investment opportunities in Ghana and the Resetting Ghana agenda.

It noted that he will further hold bilateral meetings with the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), senior officials of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, to discuss trade, infrastructure, and technical cooperation.

It added that after his engagements in Japan, President Mahama will undertake a three-day state visit to Singapore.

The statement revealed that his activities will include a courtesy call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and participation in the Africa-Singapore Business Forum.

The Presidency said it was expected that the president will address an investment forum to present Ghana's reform and investment priorities.

It pointed out that the visits were expected to attract investment, open new markets for Ghanaian goods and services, and strengthen partnerships in technology, finance, infrastructure, and human capital development.

