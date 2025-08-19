Ghana: Police Arrest One in Connection With Mpohor Gold Shop Robbery, Manhunt for Others Underway

18 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Western Regional Police Command says it has arrested one suspect in connection with the robbery of a gold-buying shop in the Mpohor District of the Western Region.

According to a police statement issued on August 17, 2025, a gang of armed robbers attacked the shop on Saturday, August 16, and made away with an unspecified amount of money. One person was also injured in the incident.

The statement, signed by the head of the public affairs unit at the Regional Police Headquarters, superintendent Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said the suspect in custody was assisting with investigations.

It added that strenuous efforts were underway to arrest the remaining suspects who are currently on the run.

The police also confirmed that the injured victim was responding to treatment.

The Western Regional Police Command assured the public that the perpetrators would be arrested and made to face justice.

