Ghana: State Honours Victims With Posthumous Promotions, National Recognitions

The State has honoured the three military personnel who perished in the ghastly helicopter crash on August 6, 2025 with posthumous promotions.

The other five civilians who also died in the crash will also be honoured at the next National Honours and Awards ceremony, a scheme that recognises those who have rendered distinguished services to the country.

President John Dramani Mahama who announced the honours at the state funeral of the eight victims in Accra on Friday, said the national recognitions would ensure that the ultimate sacrifices of the eight did not go unnoticed.

Promotions in the Armed Forces, President Mahama noted, do not come easy and posthumous ones are the highest mark of respect for duty.

"Accordingly, I have approved the following: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala is promoted to the rank of Wing Commander; Flying Officer Manaen Twum-Ampadu is promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah is promoted to the rank of Flight Sergeant.

"These are not just symbolic gestures. They represent the rightful place these officers have earned in our republic's role of honour and the benefits due to their families will be reflected in these new ranks," the President said.

He clarified that the Chief of Defence Staff would oversee the ceremonial presentation of the posthumous promotions to the families of the fallen soldiers.

"Our other colleagues who were civilians will be posthumously recognised at the next National Honours ceremony," he announced.

They were Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology and MP for Tamale Central.

The rest were Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru, the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman, NDC and Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Coordinator, NADMO and a former Parliamentary candidate for the NDC.

For the children of the eight deceased, President Mahama said a Child Support Fund has been established to cater for their education, health and welfare.

The Stanbic Bank, he said, has agreed to partner the government with an account and has contributed GH¢500,000.

Government, President Mahama said, would create channels for citizen participation in contributing into the fund assuring that the fund would be managed transparently with frequent update to the citizenry.

"I humbly request the spirit of compassion, the hallmark of our nation, for these bereaved families. Let's leave with a promise that they'll not be alone," he rallied the citizenry.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Victor Bampoe, reiterated his outfit's commitment to providing lifetime health coverage for the wife and children of the victims that were involved in the tragic incident.