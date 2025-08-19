Ghana: HFFG Lauds Govt for U.S.$ 24.5m Vaccine Co-Financing

Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) and its partners have lauded the Government of Ghana (GoG) for fully settling its 2025 vaccine co-financing obligation of US$ 24.5 million, describing the payment as a decisive step towards safeguarding the nation's immunisation programme.

According to the group, the move demonstrates strong political will and commitment to protecting the health of every child in Ghana by ensuring uninterrupted vaccine supply and preventing potential shortages.

A statement signed and issued by HFFG and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday noted that while the payment secures vaccine availability for the year, it also presents an opportunity for government to adopt a long-term approach that guarantees sustainability.

"HFFG and partners commend this milestone achievement but urge government to prioritise long-term domestic resource mobilisation as a strategic pathway towards vaccine sovereignty," the statement said.

The group further recommended exploring innovative financing options, including advance payments, engagement of the private sector, and the integration of clear immunisation budget lines into national frameworks.

This, it said, would prevent reliance on emergency measures and foster a resilient health financing system.

Highlighting the critical role vaccines play in public health, HFFG reminded stakeholders that vaccines remain one of the most cost-effective interventions against preventable diseases.

It called for a transition from reactive financing to a fully domestically resourced programme that ensures sustainability and equity.

HFFG reaffirmed its commitment to working with government, parliament, development partners and local communities to strengthen health systems to ensure no child in Ghana dies from vaccine-preventable diseases.