Ghana: Stallion Group Ghana Pays Tribute to Fallen Compatriots

18 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A delegation from THP Ghana Limited and Changan Motors, dealers in Hyundai, Honda and Changan vehicles, under the Stallion Group of Companies, joined Ghanaians to pay tribute to the five senior government officials and three military officers who died in the helicopter crash which occurred on August 6, this year.

Led by the Country Director, Mr Mahesh Mahtani, his Deputy, Senior Managers & Staff the delegation also paid a visit to the Jubilee House to express their heartfelt and respectful condolences to the government.

As a mark of respect, a wreath was laid on behalf of the company to honour the memories and sacrifices of the fallen compatriots.

The Country Director, Mr Mahesh Mahtani, stated: "These were individuals who were truly dedicated to their duties and to Motherland Ghana. Their services and sacrifices deserve to be honoured and remembered. It is indeed a sad moment for all of us, but we take solace in the fact that they served the nation with honour and pride."

"The Stallion Group of Companies (Hyundai, Honda & Changan) stands in full solidarity with the bereaved families, their colleagues, and the entire nation during this period of national mourning. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this immense loss," he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.