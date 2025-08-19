Ghana: Stallion Group Ghana Pays Tribute to Fallen Compatriots

A delegation from THP Ghana Limited and Changan Motors, dealers in Hyundai, Honda and Changan vehicles, under the Stallion Group of Companies, joined Ghanaians to pay tribute to the five senior government officials and three military officers who died in the helicopter crash which occurred on August 6, this year.

Led by the Country Director, Mr Mahesh Mahtani, his Deputy, Senior Managers & Staff the delegation also paid a visit to the Jubilee House to express their heartfelt and respectful condolences to the government.

As a mark of respect, a wreath was laid on behalf of the company to honour the memories and sacrifices of the fallen compatriots.

The Country Director, Mr Mahesh Mahtani, stated: "These were individuals who were truly dedicated to their duties and to Motherland Ghana. Their services and sacrifices deserve to be honoured and remembered. It is indeed a sad moment for all of us, but we take solace in the fact that they served the nation with honour and pride."

"The Stallion Group of Companies (Hyundai, Honda & Changan) stands in full solidarity with the bereaved families, their colleagues, and the entire nation during this period of national mourning. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this immense loss," he added.