Ghana: NDPC, GIZ Strengthen Partnership for National Development

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), on Wednesday, hosted officials from the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) to deepen collaboration in advancing Ghana's national development agenda.

The meeting centred on ongoing joint initiatives and strategies to further strengthen support for Ghana's development planning processes.

Welcoming the delegation, the Acting Director-General of NDPC, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, expressed gratitude for GIZ's longstanding partnership and reaffirmed the commission's commitment to working closely with the organisation to deliver impactful results.

She assured GIZ of NDPC's readiness to provide the necessary support to ensure the success of their shared projects.

Mr Simon Manu, representing GIZ, commended NDPC's efforts and congratulated Dr Amoah on her appointment, noting that, "I have never seen her fail in any endeavour and look forward to her success in this role."

He also reaffirmed GIZ's dedication to supporting NDPC as a key partner in national development, pledging to provide assistance in every possible way to help achieve the Commission's objectives.

Highlighting ongoing collaborative efforts, the Director of the Development Plan Coordination Division, Dr Sandra Kesse-Amankwa, shared that GIZ had partnered with 16 districts to support the preparation of their Medium-Term Development Plans (MTDPs), underscoring the tangible progress being made in strengthening local-level planning capacity.