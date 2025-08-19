Ghana: Team Ghana Names 30 Athletes for CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championships

18 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Ghana Athletics (GA) has announced a 30-member squad to compete at the CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championships, to be held from August 18-19, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Comprising 17 men and 13 women, the team blends experienced athletes with promising young talents, all selected based on their strong performances at national trials and recent competitions.

Sprinter Ansah Sarfo, with a time of 10.31s, will lead the men's 100m field. Arthur Kevin Paintsil will compete in both the 100m (10.17s) and 200m (20.68s). Solomon Diafo (400m - 45.80s), Aloo Sadiq (800m - 1:51.82), Benjamin Baidoo (Long Jump - 7.48m), and Teye Gabriel (Javelin - 65.65m) are also key members of the men's team.

Also, Kusime Diamond (100m - 11.98s), Zeinab Awuni (100m - 12.02s), and Aisha Ibrahim (200m - 24.65s) will spearhead the women's team.

The CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championships provides a crucial opportunity for athletes to achieve qualifying standards for major continental and global events.

The event also seeks to foster unity and celebrate sporting excellence throughout West Africa.

Ghana Athletics encourages Ghanaians, sports fans, and the media to support Team Ghana as they strive for success on their home turf.

