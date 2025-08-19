Africa: Ghanaian Duo Get CAF Appointment

18 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's reputation for producing top-tier football officials has been reinforced with the appointment of two Ghanaian referees for the upcoming CAF Women's Champions League Qualifiers 2025 tournament in Ivory Coast.

FIFA referees, Rita Ama Boateng Nkansah and Patricia Kyeraa, will be part of the tournament scheduled in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. This appointment represents a significant achievement for both referees and places them at the heart of Africa's Premier Women's club football competition.

Their participation contributes to Ghana's strong representation on the continental football stage.

The CAF Women's Champions League Qualifier will be held in Yamoussoukro from August 23, to September 5, 2025.

