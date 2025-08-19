Ghana: Black Princesses Begin Camping Ahead of FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Qualifier

18 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Princesses, Ghana's U-20 female national team, are gearing up for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Tunisia in September.

Thirty players have been invited to camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, starting on Monday, August 18, 2025.

This training camp aims to assess the team's capabilities, strengths, and skills while fostering team bonding, crucial for their upcoming assignments.

Notable inclusions are Stanford University defender, Alexandra Emefa Tay, and Scrosoppi FC's Sania Sereboe, who have been invited to join the team.

The camping session will enable the technical team to examine the players' abilities and prepare them for the qualifiers.

