Ghana: Police Ladies Kick Off Wafu B Champions League Qualifiers Against Bayelsa Queens On Sunday

Ghanaian Women's League champions, Police Ladies, will begin their quest for qualification into the 2025 CAF Women's Champions League on August 24, against Nigerian champions, Bayelsa Queens FC, at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire.

Police Ladies have been drawn in Group B alongside Association Sportive de la Kozah (ASKO) from Togo, and Sam Nelly FC from Benin in the CAF Women's Champions League WAFU B qualifiers.

Three days after their group opener, they will come up against Sam Nelly before locking horns with ASKO in the final group match on Saturday, August 30.

This is their first-ever appearance at the qualifiers following their domestic success in the league last season, and Ghanaians will be expecting them to go beyond this tournament into the Champion's League proper, something new head coach, Yusif Basigi, says he is well aware of.

Speaking after the draw last week, coach Basigi stated that Ghanaians have the right to be expectant of his team, especially after the exploits of Ghana's last two campaigners at the championship.

"We have been handed a tough draw, but we are very ready for the challenge," he said.

The competition will be very fierce, but we are determined to make their mark and advance to the next stage.

Having guided Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies to the final of the maiden CAF Women's Champions League in 2021, coach Basigi stressed that no opponent would be underestimated going into the tournament.

"Every team at this championship is a worthy champion. I will not pick one above the other in terms of who will be tough. We will prepare for all the teams equally, but take it match after match," he added.

According to him, the ultimate aim is to qualify for the Champions League, and that is the focus.

Police Ladies join Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies as the third Ghanaian club to participate in this prestigious tournament.