Ghana: 5 Dead, Several Injured in Kumasi-Accra Highway Crash At Asuboi

An accident on the Kumasi-Accra highway at Asuboi, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, has claimed the lives of at least five people, with several others sustaining injuries.

The crash, which occurred on Saturday, involved a Sprinter bus with registration number GW-5535-24.

Eyewitnesses say the vehicle was travelling at high speed when one of its tyres suddenly burst, causing the driver to lose control.

The impact of the crash was severe, leaving five passengers dead on the spot. Emergency services reportedly delayed in arriving at the scene, with response teams reaching the victims about 30 minutes after the incident.

The injured were later rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.