Ghana: Galamsey Is Haram

Over 1,447 years ago, the Qur'an commanded:

"And do not do mischief on the earth, after it has been set in order." (Qur'an 7:56)

This verse calls for the protection of our environment and warns against actions that disturb its natural order.

In another verse, Allah says: "Do the disbelievers not realise that the heavens and earth were once one mass, then We split them apart? And We created from water every living thing. Will they not then believe?" (Qur'an 21:30)

And:

"Allah has created from water every living creature. Some crawl on their bellies, some walk on two legs, and some on four. Allah creates whatever He wants. Surely Allah is Most Capable of everything." (Qur'an 24:45)

Water is life. It is the foundation of all creations and the bedrock of human survival. Yet in Ghana, this most precious resource is under siege. Illegal mining, popularly known as "galamsey", is devastating our rivers, poisoning our lands, and destroying the forests that sustain life.

This is not just an environmental issue. It is self-destruction, an act of suicide. The Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) warned:

"Two hungry wolves sent in the midst of a flock of sheep are no more destructive to them than a man's greed for wealth and fame is to his Deen."

Scholars explain that greed corrupts society as wolves ravage sheep, leaving nothing untouched.

The Islamic concept of stewardship (khilafah) teaches that humans are appointed as caretakers of the Earth. Allah tells us:

"I am going to place a successive authority on earth..." (Qur'an 2:30)

This appointment is a trust. To pollute our rivers and destroy forests in pursuit of profit is a betrayal of that trust.

Across Ghana, religious leaders, traditional chiefs, activists, and ordinary citizens have spoken with one voice: We cannot trade the future of our children for quick money today. Yet, greed continues to blind many leaders and citizens alike.

As legal scholar Danette Zaghari-Mask observes, in all Abrahamic faiths, water is both physically and spiritually cleansing, a symbol of renewal and proximity to God. Islam and Judaism go further, embedding water into laws of stewardship and justice. Protecting water is, therefore, both a moral and legal duty.

Recently, while researching on the effect of illegal mining around the World, my heart nearly leapt out of my chest upon reading AL JAZEERA report on Ghana titled 'As gold prices surge, Ghana faces 'looming crisis' over illegal mining'.

"Formerly called the "Gold Coast", the West African nation is bending under pressure from widespread, incessant small-scale mining of the shiny metal. Much of that artisanal activity falls under what locals call "galamsey", or in full "gather them and sell". The term once referred to illegal mining, carried out by mostly untrained young men and women, but now more loosely encompasses licensed small-scale operations that mine unsustainable. Small-scale miners use lots of water by digging up soil around riverbeds in forested areas and washing it off to reveal gold ore. They use toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide to separate the gold from the ore, and those chemicals flow into rivers that hundreds of communities depend on for drinking and domestic use.

Some people say they earn about $70 to $100 a DAY. By 2017, more than 60 per cent of the country's water bodies were already polluted by mercury and other heavy metals, turning once-clear rivers a murky brown, according to the country's Water Resources Commission. The chemicals, which can damage lungs, are affecting thousands of acres of farmlands. Ghana's Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) said it lost two per cent of the total cocoa cultivation area to mining. Some farmers allege that galamsey operators buy off their land or intimidate them into selling". AL JAZEERA, January 22, 2025.

Significant portion of the blame is often directed at one group and cohort of leadership but I can confidently say that 'ordinary people are beginning to loose trust in authority especially politicians as they watch the latter quietly disregard calls for serious measures to be taken on the degradation of the environment'. Though governments, past and present, have made efforts to combat the "galamsey" menace, it cannot entirely be free from responsibility. Whether by direct involvement, negligence, or political compromise, we have all allowed this crisis to worsen.

Let us be clear: destroying the environment for profit is Haram. It is a sin against God, a crime against humanity, and a betrayal of generations yet unborn.

Allah reminds us:

"Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves." (Qur'an 13:11)

It is time for each of us; leaders, citizens, miners, investors, and consumers to change. If we fail, the rivers will run dry, the forests will vanish, and the land will turn against us.

May Allah protect Ghana from the greed of a few and bless us with leaders and citizens committed to justice, mercy, and the protection of His creation.

May the souls of the fallen heroes rest well and abide at the highest place in Paradise.

The writer is Eminent Member and Chairman of the Finance and Fundraising Committee of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council, The National Peace Council of Ghana (NPC), Human Rights, ADR and Islamic Affairs Consultant