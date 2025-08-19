Algeria: From Frustration to Relief - Khacef On Algeria's Survival Against Niger

19 August 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Sometimes the most difficult victories are the ones without goals. For Mohamed Naoufel Khacef, the TotalEnergies Man of the Match in Algeria's tense 0-0 draw against Niger, the night in Nairobi on Monday night was less about flair and more about survival.

Qualification, he insisted, was the only prize worth chasing.

A Star Emerges from a Goalless Battle

Khacef's tireless performance at Nyayo National Stadium epitomised Algeria's resilience.

He covered every blade of grass, won duels, and kept composure when Niger's aggressive pressing threatened to disrupt their rhythm.

"I am delighted to be named the TotalEnergies Man of the Match," Khacef said after the game, his smile reflecting relief as much as pride.

The Bigger Picture: Progress Over Perfection

Algeria knew a single point would be enough to extend their tournament, yet the path was anything but smooth.

Niger, already eliminated, fought with intensity and even created late scares that could have ended Algeria's campaign prematurely.

"Of course we wanted to win in our last match but the most important thing for us was the qualification and we hope we can go on till the final," Khacef explained, underlining the pragmatic focus of a side chasing silverware.

Niger's Relentless Resistance

Khacef admitted that the Cranes' Group C counterparts from Niger had no intention of bowing out quietly.

Their rugged defending and sharp counterattacks stretched Algeria's patience to the limit.

"It was not an easy match because Niger were very aggressive and difficult to break down," he said.

"They made it tough because they also wanted to leave with something."

Niger's determination was embodied by goalkeeper Mahamadou Tanja and forward Abdoul-Latif Goumey, who nearly stunned the Algerian defence with a stoppage-time strike that sailed narrowly over.

Eyes Fixed on the Knockout Rounds

For Khacef, the result was more about what lies ahead than what had just passed. Algeria, runners-up in 2022, are determined to sharpen their attack and push deeper into the competition.

"We take the positives from this game and move on to the quarter-finals," Khacef concluded, echoing the belief that tournament football is as much about surviving difficult nights as it is about winning beautifully.

The Road Ahead

Algeria's defensive discipline -- just two goals conceded in the group stage -- gives them a foundation to build on.

The challenge, however, will be finding the attacking spark to complement Khacef's industry and leadership.

As the CHAN 2024 quarter-finals beckon, Khacef's words embody Algeria's mindset: stay calm, stay focused, and trust that the journey is far from over.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.