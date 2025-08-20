Sudan: Prime Minister Praises National Team's Qualification for CHAN Quarterfinals

CAF
Celebrating victory - For the first time in a CAF competition, three co-hosts — Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda — have all advanced to the quarterfinals, sending a powerful message of unity and ambition across East Africa.
20 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, August 19, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris said that the national football team's qualification for the quarterfinals of the CHAN confirms the Sudanese people's ability to achieve excellence and overcome difficulties.

Dr. Kamil Idris added that this achievement came as the country has been going through a critical phase that requires redoubling national efforts and working diligently in all areas to achieve leadership, praising the honorable performance of the national team members, including the players, technical and administrative staff, noting that their achievements will be added to Sudan's record in football history on the continent.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that the national team would advance and achieve victory in the upcoming matches until the end, stressing his confidence in the team and its ability to achieve even greater success.

He said that the government supports the team, which renews hope in the Sudanese people that Sudan has a future.

It's worth noting that the national team qualified after a goalless draw with Senegal on Tuesday evening, topping the group with five points.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.