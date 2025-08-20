Sudan: Prime Minister Praises National Team's Qualification for CHAN Quarterfinals

Celebrating victory - For the first time in a CAF competition, three co-hosts — Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda — have all advanced to the quarterfinals, sending a powerful message of unity and ambition across East Africa.

Port Sudan, August 19, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris said that the national football team's qualification for the quarterfinals of the CHAN confirms the Sudanese people's ability to achieve excellence and overcome difficulties.

Dr. Kamil Idris added that this achievement came as the country has been going through a critical phase that requires redoubling national efforts and working diligently in all areas to achieve leadership, praising the honorable performance of the national team members, including the players, technical and administrative staff, noting that their achievements will be added to Sudan's record in football history on the continent.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that the national team would advance and achieve victory in the upcoming matches until the end, stressing his confidence in the team and its ability to achieve even greater success.

He said that the government supports the team, which renews hope in the Sudanese people that Sudan has a future.

It's worth noting that the national team qualified after a goalless draw with Senegal on Tuesday evening, topping the group with five points.