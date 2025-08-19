Uganda/Kenya: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda March On As Three Co-Hosts Qualify for CHAN Quarters

19 August 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

For the first time in African football history, three host nations of a single CAF competition have all reached the knockout stages.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - the co-hosts of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 - have each secured quarter-final berths, a collective achievement that has gripped East Africa and ignited passionate home support across the region.

The historic feat has added weight to the tournament's "Pamoja" spirit - a Swahili word meaning "together" - with the three nations not only sharing hosting duties but also celebrating simultaneous on-field success.

Kenya top Group A in style

Tournament debutants Kenya entered CHAN 2024 with little expectation but stunned the continent by topping Group A. Their decisive moment came on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium, where Ryan Ogam's 75th-minute strike sealed a 1-0 win over Zambia.

That victory carried Benni McCarthy's men to 10 points, finishing ahead of 2020 champions Morocco.

The Harambee Stars' disciplined defensive displays and clinical finishing drew large home crowds, creating one of the tournament's most electric atmospheres.

Kenya will remain in Nairobi for their quarter-final clash with Madagascar on Friday evening - a tie tipped to be one of the most fiercely contested of the round.

Tanzania dominate Group B

Tanzania were equally impressive, cruising through Group B as leaders with 10 points.

The Taifa Stars won three of their four matches, only dropping points in their final outing against the Central African Republic, a match already deemed a dead rubber.

Their attacking flair and solid organisation have made them one of the most watchable sides of the competition.

Fans packed into the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium throughout the group stage, and high local excitement is expected on Friday night when Tanzania face Morocco in Dar es Salaam.

Uganda finally break the jinx

For Uganda, progression to the quarter-finals represents a long-awaited breakthrough. The Cranes had failed to escape the group stage in six previous CHAN appearances, but this time resilience carried them over the line.

In their decisive group clash against South Africa, Uganda fought to a dramatic 3-3 draw in Kampala. Jude Ssemugabi's gave them hope, before South Africa struck thrice to seize control.

With the match slipping away, Rogers Torach held his nerve to convert a stoppage-time penalty, sparking jubilant scenes at the Mandela National Stadium.

The point lifted Uganda to the top of Group C, ensuring their first-ever place in the knockout rounds.

They will return to Kampala on Saturday night for a quarter-final against the runners-up from Group D.

Historic hosting, historic crowds

This year's CHAN is already unique as the first CAF competition co-hosted by three nations. The decision to spread the tournament across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda has been rewarded by passionate local support helping drive the hosts to success.

With all three still in contention, the quarter-finals promise packed stadiums once again.

Each host will play at home, guaranteeing another round of festival-like atmospheres in Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and Kampala.

Quarter-Final Fixtures

Friday, 22 August 2025

  • 17:00 - Kenya v Madagascar (Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi)
  • 20:00 - Tanzania v Morocco (Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam)

Saturday, 23 August 2025

  • 17:00 - Winners Group D v Algeria (Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar)
  • 20:00 - Uganda v Runners-up Group D (Mandela National Stadium, Kampala)

