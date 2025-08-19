South Africa: Heartbreak for Bafana Bafana, but Ndlondlo Emerges As Midfield Titan

In football, there are matches that define careers even when the scoreboard doesn't tilt in your favour.

For Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, South Africa's tireless midfield dynamo, the 3-3 draw with Uganda at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 was one such night -- a performance that highlighted his leadership, skill and resilience, even as Bafana Bafana bowed out on goal difference.

A Performance That Deserved More

Standing at 1.61m, Ndlondlo commanded the midfield like a giant. He finished the night with an impressive record -- a classy 83rd-minute strike from outside the box, an assist, four shots, and seven key attacking involvements.

For much of the contest, he was South Africa's heartbeat, switching seamlessly between short, medium and long passes, and pressing with unrelenting energy.

His late goal looked destined to carry Bafana Bafana into the quarter-finals, until Uganda's dramatic rally turned qualification on its head.

"Thank you very much. It's difficult to explain the result of the game, but we knew it wouldn't be an easy match. We were playing the decisive group game, the one that would determine qualification. We fought until the end," Ndlondlo reflected after receiving the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award on Monday night.

Fighting Against the Odds

It was not just Uganda's resilience that Bafana Bafana had to battle against.

With the co-hosts backed by a partisan crowd in Kampala, South Africa found themselves chasing shadows in critical moments.

"The crowd was on their side, but we also had to push ourselves and fight until the final whistle. However, the outcome ended up being dictated by some of the decisions we made on the pitch, things that were beyond our control. We did what was within our reach and gave everything," Ndlondlo explained.

Despite elimination, his outstanding display was universally acknowledged as there was no debate -- the South African midfielder had been the standout player.

A Career Built on Grit

Ndlondlo's journey to the big stage has been a tale of persistence. Born on May 28, 1995, he cut his teeth at TTM/Marumo Gallants, earning recognition for his fearless style.

His move to Orlando Pirates brought wider acclaim, particularly when he lifted the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup, adding to the same honour he won in 2020/21 with TTM.

In August 2025, he returned to Marumo Gallants, making him eligible for CHAN participation. His experience, combined with relentless drive, has cemented his reputation as one of South Africa's most dependable midfielders.

Heartbreak and Reflection

For all his heroics, Ndlondlo could not mask the disappointment of falling short in the decisive moments.

"I think what happened was a moment of fatigue and a lack of concentration. It was during that spell that we conceded the second goal and then the rest followed. These are situations that neither I nor the team could control. Now we just have to accept the result," he admitted, visibly dejected.

South Africa's exit will sting, but the midfielder's efforts ensured they left the competition with dignity.

Legacy Beyond Elimination

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's CHAN 2024 campaign may have ended in heartbreak, but his influence will linger.

His technical ability, leadership, and fighting spirit have made him one of the tournament's most admired figures, proof that greatness is not always measured by trophies but by the imprint left on the game.

For Bafana Bafana fans, Ndlondlo's performance stands as a reminder that even in elimination, heroes can emerge.