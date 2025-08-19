Sudan/Senegal: Sudan's Bold Attack and Senegal's Calm Defiance - a Group D Clash With History At Stake

When the lights turn on at Zanzibar's Amani Stadium, the final Group D clash of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) will pit two very different philosophies against each other.

Sudan, revived and resolute under Kwesi Appiah, come armed with a fearless attacking blueprint.

The former Ghana coach insists that his side will not retreat against defending champions Senegal.

"I don't go into games to defend. The best way to defend is to attack. We're playing for goals. There are 11 players in each team; why should we stay back?" Appiah declared, reaffirming his aggressive approach.

"Whether it's at the CHAN, AFCON, or the World Cup qualifiers, my intention is to win."

Sudan sit top of the group after dismantling Nigeria 4-0, and only need to avoid defeat to secure a quarter-final berth.

But Appiah's tone makes clear: mere survival is not enough.

An unbeaten streak and a growing belief

Under Appiah, Sudan have gone nearly a year without defeat, their last setback coming in November 2024 against Niger in the AFCON qualifiers -- a loss that came after they had already secured qualification. That streak now fuels their belief.

"Senegal is a big team, and we can't underrate them," Appiah admitted. "It's not going to be a walkover. We'll need to make sure we fight till the end of the game."

Sudan's confidence is also rooted in variety. They drew with Congo before unleashing four unanswered goals against Nigeria, with scorers emerging from all areas of the pitch.

Appiah knows that goals in open play are scarce at CHAN level, so Sudan are honing set pieces as their secret weapon. "It is difficult to get goals in open play. Teams rely on set pieces. We're working on free kicks as a medium to score," he explained.

Breaking barriers, building bonds

Appiah's tenure in Sudan has also been about cultural adaptation. A Ghanaian native, he embraces Sudanese traditions while leaning on his assistants to bridge the language gap.

"For effective communication, I have my assistants who speak Arabic. I issue instructions, and they go ahead to voice them," he said.

The formula has worked, keeping Sudan sharp and united.

Captain Fares Abdullah, a central figure in this unity, believes the team will rise even higher against Senegal.

"My performances alongside that of my teammates are a result of the trust we have for each other and our quality. I feel we'll do better against Senegal," he said.

Senegal's Gueye and Diallo: eyes on legacy

Across the pitch, Senegal's quiet but dangerous force waits. Forward Libasse Gueye, the man of the match against Nigeria, is not basking in individual glory.

"I won the player of the match award against Nigeria, but football is a collective game. I always put my team ahead. For me to be best, I need to play collectively with my colleagues," said the 22-year-old.

For Gueye, this is no ordinary fixture: "It's an important game; we are conscious of that. It's one of the biggest matches of my career."

Head coach Souleymane Diallo sees the clash as "a quarter-final before the quarter-final."

He acknowledged Sudan's stunning win over Nigeria had "turned the group on its head" but reminded his squad that Senegal are champions for a reason.

"Senegal is a big team in Africa. We are defending champions, but my team is hungry; they want to write their own history."

History is past, hunger is present

Senegal's path to the 2022 CHAN title, won on penalties against Algeria, remains a proud memory.

But Diallo is adamant that yesterday's glory cannot carry today's burden. "Being champions for us is history. History remains in the past, but we must capitalize on improving in the present and future."

The numbers show his side are ahead of schedule. "In 2022, going into the last group game, the team had 3 points. In this edition, at the same level, we have 4 points. It means our performance is superior," Diallo explained.

As the decisive Group D evening unfolds, Congo lurks, ready to pounce if either of these heavyweights slips.

A draw would send both through, but one win -- or one upset -- could change the landscape entirely.