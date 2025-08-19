Gambia: UDP Opens Applications for 2026 Presidential Flagbearer

The United Democratic Party (UDP) hereby announces the opening of applications for the position of Party Flagbearer for the 2026 Presidential Election. This follows the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to Articles 11(3)(b) and 23(3)(c) of the UDP Constitution.

The application process officially opens on Monday, 18th August 2025, and will close on Tuesday, 2nd September 2025. The Selection Committee will thereafter undertake a rigorous vetting and consultation process in line with both the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia and the prescribed rules of the UDP.

The process will culminate in the official announcement of the UDP Presidential Flagbearer on Wednesday, 10th September 2025.

The UDP calls on all eligible and interested party members who meet the constitutional and party requirements to submit their applications within the stipulated period. The Party reiterates its firm commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and internal democracy in the selection of its 2026 Presidential Candidate.

