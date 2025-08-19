Gambia: CG Says Itas Represents Vital Shift in Tax Administration

The Commission General of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) Yankuba Darboe has underlined that the introduction of Integrated Tax-Administration System (ITAS), project will represent a fundamental shift in how tax administration operates.

"It is imperative that we both the tax administrators and tax gents are fully equipped to navigate this new environment," he said, while presiding over the opening ceremony of a daylong sensitisation for accountants and business community respectively.

The project is funded by the World Bank and to be implemented by GRA through a journey to modernize tax processes, enhance efficiency and foster a culture of voluntary tax compliance.

CG Darboe acknowledged the pivotal role that the participants play in the economic and fiscal landscapes of our society. He cited that the practice of accounting, particularly taxation, and conducting business requires a great awareness of not only the existing tax laws but also the instruments and technologies that underpin them.

CG Darboe described ITAS as a comprehensive secure, web-based platform designed to revolutionize how taxes are collected in The Gambia.

He added that this system, once launched, will not only be an upgrade of our current system but it is also a complete overhaul that will move our core services online.

"With the launch of the ITAS, taxpayers and accounting practitioners like yourselves will be able to conduct e-registration; register new taxpayers online instantly and seamlessly, e-filing; filing tax returns from the comfort of your office at any time of the day among others.'

According to CG Darboe, the introduction of this system will significantly reduce the time and efforts required to be tax compliant. "It will enhance transparency, minimise human error, and provide a clear, digital footprint for all transactions. This is the future of tax administration, a future that is digital, efficient, and built on the principles of service, transparency and integrity."

Agib Bank introduces priority access to security, medical personnel

UDP opens applications for 2026 Presidential Flagbearer