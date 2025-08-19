Gambia: CG Says Itas Represents Vital Shift in Tax Administration

18 August 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The Commission General of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) Yankuba Darboe has underlined that the introduction of Integrated Tax-Administration System (ITAS), project will represent a fundamental shift in how tax administration operates.

"It is imperative that we both the tax administrators and tax gents are fully equipped to navigate this new environment," he said, while presiding over the opening ceremony of a daylong sensitisation for accountants and business community respectively.

The project is funded by the World Bank and to be implemented by GRA through a journey to modernize tax processes, enhance efficiency and foster a culture of voluntary tax compliance.

CG Darboe acknowledged the pivotal role that the participants play in the economic and fiscal landscapes of our society. He cited that the practice of accounting, particularly taxation, and conducting business requires a great awareness of not only the existing tax laws but also the instruments and technologies that underpin them.

CG Darboe described ITAS as a comprehensive secure, web-based platform designed to revolutionize how taxes are collected in The Gambia.

He added that this system, once launched, will not only be an upgrade of our current system but it is also a complete overhaul that will move our core services online.

"With the launch of the ITAS, taxpayers and accounting practitioners like yourselves will be able to conduct e-registration; register new taxpayers online instantly and seamlessly, e-filing; filing tax returns from the comfort of your office at any time of the day among others.'

According to CG Darboe, the introduction of this system will significantly reduce the time and efforts required to be tax compliant. "It will enhance transparency, minimise human error, and provide a clear, digital footprint for all transactions. This is the future of tax administration, a future that is digital, efficient, and built on the principles of service, transparency and integrity."

Agib Bank introduces priority access to security, medical personnel

UDP opens applications for 2026 Presidential Flagbearer

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.