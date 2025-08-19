Gambia: AGIB Bank Introduces Priority Access to Security, Medical Personnel

Arab Gambian Islamic Bank has unveiled a new Priority Banking and Concessionary Financing Scheme aimed at easing banking access for members of the national security services and medical professionals across The Gambia.

The initiative, launched yesterday at the bank's new head office at Kairaba Avenue, will provide fast-track service at all Agib branches, from Basse to the Kombos, and offer tailored financial benefits to doctors, nurses, midwives, and uniformed officers.

Public Sector Officer Malick Mboob, in his opening remarks, stressed that the scheme was designed to save frontline workers' time and reduce stress.

"Quite simply, this means no more waiting in line," he said, noting that the move has made Agib the first bank in The Gambia to grant queuing privileges to these sectors.

Speaking at the event, Chief Finance Officer Fatou Ceesay highlighted the critical role these sectors play in national development. "We appreciate the men and women of our armed and security services, as well as doctors, nurses and midwives, for their invaluable contribution," she stated. "This initiative reflects their view on the importance of maintaining security and delivering healthcare."

Under the scheme, beneficiaries would enjoy waived charges on several banking services, including zero Commission on Turnover (COT) for salaries below GMD 20,000, no legal or management fees, free ATM cards, and free first checkbooks, CFO Ceesay said, adding that account transactions could also be conducted using a warrant card or medical ID.

Representatives from the Ministry of Health, Gibril Jarju, applauded the gesture, saying: "By introducing this initiative, Agib Bank is not only recognising our hard work but also helping us save valuable time we can devote to caring for patients."

National Security Adviser representative Molie Colley described the scheme as "one of the greatest innovations in the banking sector", citing its potential to free officers from long queues and allow them to focus on protecting the country.

The launch concluded with calls for eligible personnel to open accounts and take advantage of the benefits.

"As an Islamic bank, Agib reaffirms its commitment to providing inclusive, responsible and sharia-compliant financial services that support the nation's key service sectors," the bank stated.

